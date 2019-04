April 10 (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it had agreed with regulatory authorities to inspect some Trent 1000 TEN engines earlier after a reemergence of issues related to blade deterioration.

Rolls-Royce said customers will be formally informed of the accelerated inspection regime on Wednesday and that its guidance for in-service cash costs on the Trent 1000 in 2019 and 2020 remains unchanged. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)