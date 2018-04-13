FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rolls-Royce to step up inspections of Trent 1000 engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Friday it would step up the number of inspections it carries out on the Trent 1000 engines, leading to additional disruption for customers and higher costs.

Some Trent 1000 engines have needed unscheduled maintenance as the turbine blades have worn out more quickly than expected. It said it would reprioritise its spending to mitigate the incremental cash costs and its guidance for free cash flow remained unchanged. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)

