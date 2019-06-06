Financials
Rolls-Royce agrees 4.6 bln stg pension deal with insurer L&G

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said on Thursday its pension scheme had agreed to transfer 4.6 billion pounds ($5.83 billion) of assets to Legal & General in Britain’s largest ever pension risk transfer deal.

The deal covers the transfer of assets and liabilities relating to around 33,000 pensioners who are members of the Rolls-Royce UK Pension Fund it said in a statement and would see Rolls-Royce pay a cash contribution of around 30 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7886 pounds

