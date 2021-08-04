Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Rolls-Royce plans to sell ITP Aero to Bain and Sener for 1.6 bln euros, Expansion says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce is preparing to sell its ITP Aero unit to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and Spanish engineering group Sener for 1.6 billion euros ($1.90 billion), Spanish paper Expansion said on Wednesday, citing financial sources.

The newspaper said both the Spanish government and authorities in the Basque region where ITP Aero is based looked favourably on a sale to Bain and Sener. Sky News had previously reported that rival Spanish aerospace group Aciturri was planning its own bid.

$1 = 0.8409 euros Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Alison Williams

