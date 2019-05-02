Rolls-Royce says on track for full-year targets

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it remained on track to meet its full-year targets, with cash flow expected to come through in the second half of the year.

The maker of engines for large civil aircraft and military planes said it was also continuing to fix the Trent 1000 engines that have been dogged by problems as engine blades corrode or crack prematurely.

Rolls said the cost of fixing the engines remained in line with earlier guidance. For the full year it remains confident of meeting its underlying operating profit and free cash flow guidance of 700 million pounds ($913 million), up or down 100 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)