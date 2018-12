LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said 2018 group profit and free cash flow would be in the upper half of its range of guidance, shrugging off the impact of problems with some engines.

Rolls, whose main business makes engines for large aeroplanes, had guided to group operating profit of 400 million pounds, give or take 100 million pounds, and free cash flow of 450 million pounds, give or take 100 million pounds. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)