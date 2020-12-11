Rolls-Royce sticks to guidance, on track for cost-saving target

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce stuck to its guidance to turn cash flow positive during the second-half of next year, and said it was on track to deliver its cost-saving targets.
Rolls-Royce said engine flying hours, a key measure of its income, were down 42% in the 11 months to November as COVID-19 choked airline flying, and warned that more recently the pace of recovery had slowed due to an uptick in infection rates. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
