Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace & Defense

Rolls-Royce sticks to guidance, on track for cost-saving target

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce stuck to its guidance to turn cash flow positive during the second-half of next year, and said it was on track to deliver its cost-saving targets.

Rolls-Royce said engine flying hours, a key measure of its income, were down 42% in the 11 months to November as COVID-19 choked airline flying, and warned that more recently the pace of recovery had slowed due to an uptick in infection rates. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up