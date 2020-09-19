Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

RPT-Rolls-Royce plans to raise about 2.5 bln stg - FT

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to media clients to add PIX)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is looking to raise around 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) from investors and is in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, the Financial Times reported here on Saturday.

The British aero-engine group is planning to launch the equity raise in the first weeks of October, the report said.

Rolls-Royce and GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

$1 = 0.7744 pounds Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char

