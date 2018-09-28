FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway should invest NOK 2.5 bln in Kongsberg Gruppen share issue -government

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norway should invest about 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($306.26 million) in Kongsberg Gruppen’s planned share issue, to help pay for the firm’s acquisition of Rolls-Royce’s Commercial Marine unit, the government proposed on Friday.

If approved by parliament, the proposal would allow the government to uphold its stake of 50.01 percent in Kongsberg Gruppen.

The acquisition and the government’s intention to take part in a share issue were first announced in July. ($1 = 8.1631 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

