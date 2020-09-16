Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Rolls-Royce continues to review funding options

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it continued to review funding options, including debt and equity, to boost its balance sheet that has taken a blow due to the travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aero-engine maker had last month said it aimed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets to raise at least 2 billion pounds ($2.60 billion).

$1 = 0.7705 pounds Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

