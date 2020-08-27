Rolls-Royce eyes 2 bln stg worth of disposals

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it aimed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets to raise at least 2 billion pounds to boost its balance sheet, which has been shattered by a travel slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolls-Royce also said on Thursday that CFO Stephen Daintith had resigned to take up another opportunity, but said he would remain in his role to support an orderly transition as he leads a plan to make 1 billion pounds of cost cuts this year. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)