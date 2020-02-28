Rolls-Royce reports $1.1 bln operating loss on Trent 1000

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of 852 million pounds ($1.11 billion), after the cost of tackling durability problems on its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performance.

Underlying core operating profit rose 25% to 810 million pounds, while core free cash flow came in at 911 million pounds, led by higher profit and reflecting 173 million pounds worth of Trent 1000 insurance receipts, it said on Friday.