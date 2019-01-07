Britain's SFO drops probe on some employees in Rolls-Royce investigation- Sky

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office has dropped its probe on some Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc employees after it was launched more than six years ago, Sky News reported here on Monday.

A number of employees who were suspects in the bribery and corruption investigation have been informed that they were no longer under investigation, although former Chief Executive Officer John Rose was not excluded, Sky News said.

SFO and Rolls-Royce were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)