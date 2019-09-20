Rolls-Royce sees further delay in Trent 1000 engine overhaul

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it expects problems with its Trent 1000 engines to take longer to fix, with a reduction in the number of grounded aircraft to single-digit levels to be delayed until the second quarter of 2020.

Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for large civil aircraft and military planes, said it had accelerated intermediate pressure turbine blade replacement for some engines, leading to additional engine removals.

The company has faced problems with the Trent 1000 engines, causing airlines to ground Boeing 787s while repairs are carried out.. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)