Rolls-Royce says Trent 1000 problem now found in B engines

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Monday a problem affecting the durability of a certain type of Trent 1000 engine had been discovered in another type and would require further inspections.

Rolls has been working to fix a problem with the compressor in the Trent 1000 package C engines that power Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner jet, forcing planes to be grounded while they are fixed. Rolls said on Monday it had now found the same issue on a “small number of high life Package B engines”.

It said that while this would incur some additional cost, it did not expect it to affect its free cash flow guidance for 2018. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)