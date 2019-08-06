Industrials
Rolls-Royce on track, forecasts cash improvement

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls Royce said it expected a significant improvement in cash in its second half driven by better trading in both power systems and civil aerospace after it recorded a first-half cash outflow of 429 million pounds ($521 million).

The aero-engine maker said on Tuesday it had made good progress on fixing problems with its Trent 1000 engines, although customer disruption remained.

First-half underlying group revenue rose 7% to 7.35 billion pounds and operating profit rose 32% to 203 million pounds, the company said. ($1 = 0.8228 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

