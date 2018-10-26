Rolls-Royce shares tumble after report of Airbus engine delays

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Rolls-Royce fell as much as 13 percent to their lowest since April 2017 and were on track for their biggest one-day fall in three years on Friday after a Bloomberg report said there were delays to its engine production for Airbus.

The report said Rolls-Royce is running into production hurdles on the engine for the new Airbus A330neo jet as the European planemaker rushes to meet delivery targets this year.

In France, Airbus shares sank 5 percent, set for their worst day since June 2016. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Ritvik Carvalho Editing by David Goodman)