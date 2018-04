BUCHAREST, April 19 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania will ask shareholders at a May 23 meeting to approve a corporate bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange worth up to 350 million euros ($433.37 million), it said on Wednesday.

The issue would carry a ten-year maturity. BT Capital Partners, a part of the Banca Transilvania Group, would act as intermediary. ($1 = 0.8076 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)