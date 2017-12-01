Vitruvian buys 30 pct stake in Romanian cyber security firm Bitdefender

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Romanian Bitdefender, a cyber security company with half a billion users worldwide

* Says European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners has acquired a minority stake of about 30 percent in the company from existing shareholder Axxess Capital.

* Says the acquisition values the company at over $600 million.

* Says Vitruvian becomes the second-largest shareholder, while company founders Mariuca and Florin Talpes retain the majority stake.

* Says Deutsche Bank AG was the sole financial advisor to Bitdefender and Axxess Capital on this transaction, which is pending regulatory approval.

* Says more than 40 percent of sales generate in the Unisted States, the company’s fastest-growing region.

* Florin Talpes, Bitdefender chief executive: “Vitruvian’s extensive experience investing in high growth technology companies endorses our strategy for international growth and in particular the significant investment we are making in building our Enterprise Solutions offering and our presence in the United States.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)