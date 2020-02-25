Romania's bonds slide after top court scuppers early election plan

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Romania’s longer-term government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday, a day after the country’s top court overturned President Klaus Iohannis’s re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister.

The move looks set to prolong the country’s political turmoil. Earlier this month, lawmakers toppled Orban’s three-month-old minority government after a confidence vote by the Social Democrats (PSD) opposition.

Bucharest’s longer-term government bonds were down as much as 1.7 euro cents on Tuesday having fallen around 1.5 euro cents on Monday after the court ruling, and as markets were rattled by a spike in coronavirus cases in Italy. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold)