Romania parliament approves gap-tightening 2021 budget

BUCHAREST, March 2 (Reuters) - Romania’s two-house parliament approved a 2021 budget outlining a tighter deficit target of 7.2% of gross domestic product as expected on Tuesday, seeking to shore up public finances and preserve credibility on foreign capital markets.

Prime Minister Florin Citu’s centrist government has been trying to convince credit ratings agencies it can keep its public debt under control or risk losing its investment grade status. Agencies have Romania just one notch above junk.

“A prudent fiscal budgetary stance was what was desired and needed to show to the European Commission ... Cutting the deficit places us on a fiscal adjustment path in line with EC’s recommendations,” said Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.

Parliament approved the bill 234 to 170, with no amendments by the leftist opposition adopted. Those proposals were worth a combined 12.8% of GDP, which could have pushed the shortfall to about 20% of GDP, the government said.

Under the bill, the gap is to shrink from a whopping 9.8% of GDP last year as the pandemic added to years of state wage hikes and tax cuts. It is based on an economic growth assumption of 4.3%.

It capped state pensions, froze public sector wages and scrapped bonuses of state clerks throughout the year in what Citu said depicts “a credible budget”. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Nick Macfie)