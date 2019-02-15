REFILE-Romania's parliament passes 2019 budget law

(Refiles with new headline)

BUCHAREST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Romania’s parliament overwhelmingly approved the 2019 budget law on Friday, rubber-stamping the Social Democrat (PSD) government’s plan which will raise spending on public sector wages, education and pensions.

The law cleared the two-house PSD-controlled assembly with 275 votes in favour. Some 122 deputies and senators voted against the plan, based on economic growth assumptions which some economists have said are unrealistic.

“This is a realistic budget, with the prospect of development for Romania,” Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told parliament. “The voice of citizens was taken into account and we tailored the budget accordingly.”

The budget targets a consolidated fiscal shortfall of 2.76 percent of gross domestic product, against an originally planned 2.6 percent, to cover higher welfare payments for children.

Romania recorded a gap of 2.9 percent in 2018, just below the European Union’s maximum allowed 3.0 percent.

The budget is based on an economic growth estimate of 5.5 percent, sharply higher than the 3.8 percent forecast by the European Commission for Romania.

The budget had been contested by several municipal mayors — including Bucharest’s Gabriela Firea, a Social Democrat — for shifting part of welfare spending onto local administrations.

Other state institutions, including the agency responsible for prosecuting organised crime and Romania's secret services have complained their budgets are being cut and that the funds they have been allotted are insufficient.