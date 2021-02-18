Romania caps state pensions to shore up budget - PM

BUCHAREST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist government is to cap state pensions when it approves a “credible” budget on Friday that is targeting a deficit of 7.16% of GDP, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday.

Citu’s team must shore up public finances and convince ratings agencies it can keep its public debt under control or risk losing its investment grade status. Agencies have Romania just one notch above junk.

“This is going to be a credible budget,” Citu told reporters. He said that keeping pensions unchanged throughout the year would help the budget make “substantial” savings.

The average state pension for roughly 5 million Romanians is 1,500 lei ($370).

The European Union member state saw its budget shortfall balloon to 9.8% of GDP last year as the pandemic added to years of state wage hikes and massive tax cuts that have fuelled widening twin deficits. ($1 = 4.0346 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)