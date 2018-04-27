FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 27, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania records 0.5 pct/GDP budget deficit at end-March - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 27 (Reuters) - Romania’s consolidated budget ran a deficit of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product at the end of March, after a shortfall of 0.6 percent at the end of February, the finance ministry said on Friday.

In nominal terms, the deficit stood at 4.46 billion lei ($1.16 billion). Revenues stood at 7.2 percent of GDP, or 66.4 billion lei. Spending was 70.8 billion lei.

The Social Democrat government targets a deficit of just under 3 percent of GDP, the European Union’s ceiling. ($1 = 3.7360 lei) ($1 = 3.8483 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.