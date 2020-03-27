Financials
March 27, 2020

Romania records 0.7%/GDP fiscal deficit in Jan-Feb

BUCHAREST, March 27 (Reuters) - Romania recorded a consolidated budget deficit of 0.7% of gross domestic product at the end of February against a slim, 0.04% shortfall in January, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the gap was 8.3 billion lei ($1.91 billion) in nominal terms, with budget spending accounting for 5.2% of GDP to reach 59.6 billion lei in January-February.

ING Bank said in a note the “year-end fiscal gap which we think could land anywhere between 7 and 9% of GDP. It depends not only on the already difficult to predict GDP dynamics, but also on how revenues will perform in this unprecedented coronavirus-related) situation.” ($1 = 4.3531 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

