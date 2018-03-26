Romania runs 0.6 pct/GDP budget deficit at end-Feb -finmin

BUCHAREST, March 26 (Reuters) - Romania’s consolidated budget ran a deficit of 0.6 percent of gross domestic product at the end of February, after a surplus of 0.2 percent in January, the finance ministry said on Monday.

In nominal terms, the deficit stood at 5.48 billion lei ($1.47 billion). Revenues stood at 4.6 percent of GDP, or 42.3 billion lei. Spending was 47.8 billion lei.

The Social Democrat government targets a deficit of just under 3 percent of GDP, the European Union’s ceiling. ($1 = 3.7360 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)