Romanian government aims to get 2020 budget approved by Dec. 31

BUCHAREST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Romania’s Liberal minority government aims to have its 2020 budget approved by the end of this year and could fast-track it through parliament if debates drag on, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday.

Fast-tracking bills, however, leaves the government vulnerable to a potential censure motion in parliament, where it has limited support. Regular budget debates could take weeks as opposition lawmakers are expected to table a slew of amendments.

“Our goal is to have the budget ... approved by Dec. 31,” Orban said at the start of a cabinet meeting on Friday.

He said the government would rely on regular parliamentary debates, as long as they resulted in the draft budget being approved by the deadline.

Orban’s cabinet took office in November and has vowed to undo contested economic and judicial changes introduced by the Social Democrat Party, which was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote a month earlier.

But the liberals are pressing ahead with a massive 40% pension increase brought in by their predecessors as part of the 2020 budget amid growing concerns Romania will flout EU budget limits and risk credit rating downgrades.

Finance ministry data showed the budget will be based on an economic growth assumption of 4.1% for 2020 and budget revenue equivalent to 31.8% of gross domestic product (GDP). The budget deficit target will fall to 3.6% of GDP from this year’s 4.4% but it is expected to remain above EU limits in 2020 and 2021.

The pension reform will push up spending from September but the government is aiming to lower the deficit gradually to avoid shocks to the economy. It expects a deficit of 3.3% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022, well below European Commission estimates.

The liberals plan to use an emergency decree next week to undo banking, energy and private pension measures introduced by the former leftist cabinet that have hit asset prices.

Orban’s government has said it will scrap a tax on banks’ financial assets as well as higher share capital requirements for mandatory private pension funds.

The government will also eliminate price caps on electricity and gas prices for household consumers that have put investment plans on hold and led to higher energy imports.

However, Orban said energy market liberalisation would take place gradually over a transition period of six to nine months.