BUCHAREST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Romania recorded a consolidated budget deficit of 4.6% of gross domestic product at the end of last year, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday.

The government had revised its deficit target to 4.4% for 2019, significantly above the European Union’s ceiling of 3%, as a result of underperforming budget revenue and higher social spending enforced by a previous leftist cabinet.