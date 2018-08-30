Romania's 7-month budget deficit narrows to 1.3 pct/GDP

BUCHAREST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Romania’s consolidated budget ran a deficit of 1.3 percent of gross domestic product at the end of July, after a shortfall of 1.6 percent at the end of June, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

In nominal terms, the deficit stood at 11.9 billion lei ($2.99 billion). Revenues stood at 17.0 percent of GDP, or 161 billion lei. Spending was about 173 billion lei.

The Social Democrat government targets a deficit of just under 3 percent of GDP, the European Union’s ceiling. ($1 = 3.9853 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)