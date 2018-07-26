FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania's budget deficit widens to 1.6 pct/GDP in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 26 (Reuters) - Romania’s consolidated budget ran a deficit of 1.6 percent of gross domestic product at the end of June, after a shortfall of 0.9 percent at the end of May, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

In nominal terms, the deficit stood at 14.97 billion lei ($3.76 billion). Revenues stood at 14.2 percent of GDP, or 132 billion lei. Spending was 147 billion lei.

The Social Democrat government targets a deficit of just under 3 percent of GDP, the European Union’s ceiling. ($1 = 3.9774 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

