Romanian ruling coalition to support cenbank governor for new term

BUCHAREST, June 24 (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling coalition of Social Democrats and its junior partner ALDE will support central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu for a new term heading the bank, ALDE leader and Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu said on Monday.

“The discussion I had with the prime minister today has led us to the conclusion that we will go with renewing Mugur Isarescu’s mandate, he has our support,” Tariceanu told reporters.

The five-year mandate of the nine-member central bank board expires in October. Tariceanu said based on parliamentary seats, the Social Democrats would be entitled to nominate four board members and ALDE one, whereas opposition Liberals and Save Romania Union would get two and one appointees respectively.