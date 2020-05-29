Financials
Romania central bank lowers 2020, 2021 inflation forecasts

BUCHAREST, May 29 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank revised down its annual inflation forecasts for this year and next, it said in its quarterly inflation report released on Friday.

Policymakers see inflation at 2.8% in December, down from a previous forecast of 3.0%. They see it at 2.5% at the end of next year, compared with a previous forecast of 3.2%.

The bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 1.75% earlier in the day, pledging to continue to inject liquidity via repo transactions and secondary market debt purchases as the economy emerges from a two-month lockdown.

The bank targets inflation at 1.5-3.5%. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie)

