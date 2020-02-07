Romania inflation set to fall sharply in early 2020

BUCHAREST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s annual inflation will fall sharply in first months of this year, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday, and is expected to stay within the bank’s 1.5-3.5% target.

Isarescu said uncertainties stem from fiscal policy and an election cycle in Romania. He added that leu currency moves “are not solely reliant on political developments,” and said market investors have become somewhat immune to such developments.

The bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Friday, staying cautious at a time of political upheaval, but cut minimum reserve requirements for banks’ hard currency liabilities.

The centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was toppled in a no confidence vote earlier this week, paving the way for a snap parliamentary election. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)