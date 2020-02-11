Romanian cenbank revises end-2020 inflation to 3.0% vs 3.1%

BUCHAREST, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank forecasts annual inflation at the end of this year at 3.0% against a previous estimate of 3.1%, and expects it to reach 3.2% at the end of 2021, it said on Tuesday.

Inflation is expected to reach 2.8% in the first quarter of this year, Governor Mugur Isarescu told reporters, unveiling the bank’s quarterly inflation report.

The bank - which kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Friday, staying cautious at a time of political upheaval - targets inflation at 1.5-3.5%.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect consumer price inflation to fall to 3.4% at the end of this year. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)