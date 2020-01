BUCHAREST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Romania’s consumer price inflation will stay slightly above the central bank’s target at the end of 2019, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

The bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Wednesday, maintaining a cautious stance in the face of fiscal uncertainty and inflation risks ahead of two elections this year.

The bank targets inflation in a 1.5-3.5% range. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)