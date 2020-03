BUCHAREST, March 27 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank board members unanimously voted to cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.00% at its March 20 meeting, bank minutes showed on Friday.

“Moreover, the Board unanimously decided to carry out repo transactions to provide liquidity to credit institutions and to purchase leu-denominated government securities on the secondary market,” it said. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)