BUCHAREST, June 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank board members unanimously voted to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% at its May 29 meeting, bank minutes showed on Friday.

“Board members were of the unanimous opinion that the overall context under review warranted a prudent cut in the monetary policy rate. This should help achieve fast-track economic recovery after the coronavirus-induced contraction,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)