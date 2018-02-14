FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Romanian cenbank board unanimously backs Feb. 7 rate hike -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank board members unanimously voted to hike the bank’s benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 2.25 percent on Feb. 7, the meeting’s minutes showed on Wednesday.

While some board members noted higher-than-expected inflation would have a temporary nature this year, there was overall concern over risks that the jump might trigger “significant side effects via the worsening of medium-term inflation expectations.”

Meanwhile, the bank said it expected a more pronounced slowdown of economic growth this year and next after a 7 percent full-year expansion in 2017, although household consumption would likely remain the key driver. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

