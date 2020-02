BUCHAREST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank board unanimously voted to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2.50% at its Feb. 7 meeting, while maintaining strict control over money market liquidity, bank minutes showed on Friday.

The bank cut its 2020 inflation forecast to 3% on Tuesday from a previous estimate of 3.1%. It sees inflation at 3.2% next year, within its 1.5-3.5% target.