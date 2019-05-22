Romania's cenbank board unanimously voted to hold rate - minutes

BUCHAREST, May 22 (Reuters) - Romanian central bank board members unanimously decided to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.50% at its May 15 meeting, bank minutes showed on Wednesday.

The bank last hiked its main rate in May 2018 and has since tightened monetary policy through strict controls of money market liquidity. However, inflation is expected to remain sharply above the bank’s 1.5-3.5% target range.

In the minutes, some policymakers noted the worsening of the short-term inflation outlook was of a temporary nature, while adding private consumption would remain the key driver of economic growth, fuelling a widening current account deficit.