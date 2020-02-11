Romania's interest rate level helps cenbank curb CPI

BUCHAREST, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Romania’s interest rates are hovering at a level which enables the central bank to curb inflation, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.

Isarescu said monetary policy “is where it needs to be, problems are elsewhere.”

The bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Friday, staying cautious at a time of political upheaval, but cut minimum reserve requirements for banks’ hard currency liabilities. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)