UPDATE 2-Romanian cenbank keeps benchmark rate on hold, sees no hike in August

BUCHAREST, July 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank does not plan to hike its benchmark interest rate at its next meeting in August but is assessing a timeline for a return to policy normalisation, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, as expected, the bank kept its key rate on hold, at an all-time low of 1.25%, opting to wait before moving on worries about higher-than-expected consumer price inflation.

Isarescu said the latest data pointed to inflation climbing above the bank’s current short-term forecast, fuelled by higher energy prices, but that the spike appeared to be transitory. He added the medium-term forecast was not “alarming”.

The bank has forecast inflation will rise to 4.1% at the end of 2021 but will return to within its 2.5-3.5% target next year. Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month expect inflation at 4.7% at the end of this year.

Asked whether policymakers planned to hike borrowing costs at their next meeting on Aug. 6, Isarescu said, “No, I do not think we are expecting that.”

“But ... the period of low interest rates is nearing an end, what is being discussed now is the exit. The timeline of returning to normalcy is the most important but it is still under discussion.”

Isarescu has said the bank has already started a more serious control of market liquidity, an instrument the bank has previously used to tighten policy, which affords it flexibility.

Analysts said Romania has an interest rate differential compared with others in the region, which enables the central bank to wait before increasing rates.

“A firmer grip on the liquidity situation will likely continue to be employed, better anchoring carry rates around the 1.25% key rate,” said ING Bank Romania chief economist Valentin Tataru. “Straightforward rate hikes will probably be considered in the first half of 2022.”

Romania’s central bank has delivered four cuts worth 125 basis points overall since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but its large budget and current account deficits prevented the bank from lowering borrowing costs as much as its peers.

However, central and eastern European states have the highest inflation rates in the European Union, and in June the Hungarian and Czech central banks started raising borrowing costs. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Editing by Gareth Jones)