Romanian cenbank board member quits post to join fiscal watchdog

BUCHAREST, July 8 (Reuters) - Romanian deputy central bank board member Daniel Daianu has quit his post from Monday following his appointment at the country’s fiscal watchdog, the bank said in a statement.

Daianu held a non-executive position on the nine-member board. Deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea will also quit in August to become the European Union state’s new representative to the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank board’s mandate expires in October. Governor Mugur Isarescu has been reappointed for a new term.