Romania rejects all bids at tender to sell 364-day T-bills

BUCHAREST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Romania’s finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender to sell one-year treasury bills on Thursday, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei ($127.33 million) last tendered one-year paper successfully in August at an average yield of 0.79 percent. Thursday’s issue was oversubscribed, with total bids worth 618 million lei.

So far this year, Romania has sold 38.2 billion lei and 340 million euros of domestic bills and bonds. It has tapped foreign markets for 2.75 billion euros of 2027 and 2035 Eurobonds. ($1 = 3.9268 lei)