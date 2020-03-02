Romania finmin says sells 815.3 mln lei of 2031 bonds

BUCHAREST, March 2 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 815.3 million lei ($188.45 million) of 2031 treasury bonds at an average accepted yield of 4.32% on Monday, central bank data showed. Debt managers, who had planned to sell 700 million lei worth of the bonds, last issued the paper on Feb. 5 at an average yield of 4.50%. Series: RO1631DBN055 Issue date 04/03/2020 05/02/2020 Auction date 02/03/2020 03/02/2020 Maturity 24/09/2031 24/09/2031 Avg.yield (pct) 4.32 4.50 Avg. accepted price 94.0009 92.3754 Highest accepted yield 4.35 4.53 Tail (highest yield minus 0.03 0.03 average yield) Total bids 1.01 bln lei 1.23 bln lei Allotted 0.82 bln lei 0.90 bln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.2 1.4 ($1 = 4.3263 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)