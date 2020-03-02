Financials
Romania finmin says sells 815.3 mln lei of 2031 bonds

    BUCHAREST, March 2 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold a more than planned 815.3 million lei ($188.45 million) of
2031 treasury bonds at an average accepted yield of 4.32% on
Monday, central bank data showed.
    Debt managers, who had planned to sell 700 million lei worth
of the bonds, last issued the paper on Feb. 5 at an average
yield of 4.50%.
    
 Series: RO1631DBN055                        
 Issue date                  04/03/2020      05/02/2020
 Auction date                02/03/2020      03/02/2020
 Maturity                    24/09/2031      24/09/2031
 Avg.yield (pct)               4.32            4.50
 Avg. accepted price          94.0009         92.3754
 Highest accepted yield        4.35            4.53
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.03            0.03
 average yield)                              
 Total bids                   1.01 bln lei    1.23 bln lei 
                                             
 Allotted                     0.82 bln lei    0.90 bln lei 
                                             
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.2             1.4
 

($1 = 4.3263 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
