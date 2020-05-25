Healthcare
May 25, 2020 / 2:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania sells 1,089 mln lei of 2024 bonds - cenbank

2 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, May 25 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold a higher than planned 1,089 million lei ($245.41 million)
of April 2024 bonds at an average annual yield of 3.74%, central
bank data showed on Monday.
    Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, last
issued the bond in April at an average yield of 3.98%.
    So far this year, Romania has sold 31.2 billion lei of local
currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of
euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 3 billion
euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds.
     
 Series:  RO1624DBN027                      
 Issue date                  27/05/2020     06/04/2020
 Auction date                25/05/2020     02/04/2020
 Maturity                    29/04/2024     29/04/2024
 Avg.yield (%)                 3.74           3.98
 Avg. accepted price          98.2395        97.2938
 Highest accepted yield (%)    3.75           4.02
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.01           0.04
 average yield)                             
 Total bids                  1,222 mln lei   355 mln lei
 Allotted                    1,089 mln lei   261 mln lei
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.1            1.4
 

($1 = 4.4375 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below