Romania sells 1,089 mln lei of 2024 bonds - cenbank

BUCHAREST, May 25 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a higher than planned 1,089 million lei ($245.41 million) of April 2024 bonds at an average annual yield of 3.74%, central bank data showed on Monday. Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, last issued the bond in April at an average yield of 3.98%. So far this year, Romania has sold 31.2 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 3 billion euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds. Series: RO1624DBN027 Issue date 27/05/2020 06/04/2020 Auction date 25/05/2020 02/04/2020 Maturity 29/04/2024 29/04/2024 Avg.yield (%) 3.74 3.98 Avg. accepted price 98.2395 97.2938 Highest accepted yield (%) 3.75 4.02 Tail (highest yield minus 0.01 0.04 average yield) Total bids 1,222 mln lei 355 mln lei Allotted 1,089 mln lei 261 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.1 1.4 ($1 = 4.4375 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)