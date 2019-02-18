Financials
February 18, 2019 / 1:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania sells 347.4 mln lei of Feb. 2029 T-bonds

2 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold a higher than planned 347.4 million lei ($83.08 million) of
February 2029 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average yield
set at 4.78 percent, the central bank said.
    It last sold the paper in January at 5.11 percent. Debt
managers had planned to sell 200 million lei on Monday.
    So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 3.1 billion lei
and 83.5 million euros on the local market.   
 Series: ROVRZSEM43E4                        
 Issue date                  20/02/2019      21/01/2019
 Auction date                18/02/2019      17/01/2019
 Maturity                    12/02/2029      12/02/2029
 Avg.yield (pct)               4.78            5.11
 Avg. accepted price         101.7383         99.1529
 Highest accepted yield        4.78            5.17
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.00            0.06
 average yield)                              
 Total bids                  793.2 mln lei   593.4 mln lei
 Allotted                    347.4 mln lei   389.4 mln lei 
 Bid-to-cover ratio            2.3             1.5
 

($1 = 4.1815 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below