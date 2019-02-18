Romania sells 347.4 mln lei of Feb. 2029 T-bonds

BUCHAREST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a higher than planned 347.4 million lei ($83.08 million) of February 2029 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average yield set at 4.78 percent, the central bank said. It last sold the paper in January at 5.11 percent. Debt managers had planned to sell 200 million lei on Monday. So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 3.1 billion lei and 83.5 million euros on the local market. Series: ROVRZSEM43E4 Issue date 20/02/2019 21/01/2019 Auction date 18/02/2019 17/01/2019 Maturity 12/02/2029 12/02/2029 Avg.yield (pct) 4.78 5.11 Avg. accepted price 101.7383 99.1529 Highest accepted yield 4.78 5.17 Tail (highest yield minus 0.00 0.06 average yield) Total bids 793.2 mln lei 593.4 mln lei Allotted 347.4 mln lei 389.4 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 2.3 1.5 ($1 = 4.1815 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)