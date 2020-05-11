Romania sells 817 mln lei of 2025 treasury bonds

Financials
    BUCHAREST, May 11 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold a higher than planned 817 million lei ($183.11 million) of
July 2025 treasury bonds at an 3.82% yield on Monday, central
bank data showed.  
    On Monday, it planned to sell 500 million lei. It last sold
the paper in April at 4.02%.
    So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 27 billion lei of
local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros
worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for
3 billion euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds.
    

 Series: RODD24CXRK47                       
 Issue date                  13/05/2020     13/04/2020
 Auction date                11/05/2020     09/04/2020
 Maturity                    28/07/2025     28/07/2025
 Avg.yield (pct)               3.82           4.02
 Avg. accepted price          99.2172        98.2533
 Highest accepted yield        3.82           4.02
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.00           0.00
 average yield)                             
 Total bids                  1.197 bln lei    1.270 bln lei
                                            
 Allotted                      817 mln lei      885 mln lei
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.47           1.4
 
($1 = 4.4618 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
