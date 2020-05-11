Romania sells 817 mln lei of 2025 treasury bonds

BUCHAREST, May 11 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a higher than planned 817 million lei ($183.11 million) of July 2025 treasury bonds at an 3.82% yield on Monday, central bank data showed. On Monday, it planned to sell 500 million lei. It last sold the paper in April at 4.02%. So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 27 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 3 billion euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds. Series: RODD24CXRK47 Issue date 13/05/2020 13/04/2020 Auction date 11/05/2020 09/04/2020 Maturity 28/07/2025 28/07/2025 Avg.yield (pct) 3.82 4.02 Avg. accepted price 99.2172 98.2533 Highest accepted yield 3.82 4.02 Tail (highest yield minus 0.00 0.00 average yield) Total bids 1.197 bln lei 1.270 bln lei Allotted 817 mln lei 885 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.47 1.4 ($1 = 4.4618 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)