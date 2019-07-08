Romania sells 999 mln lei of August 2022 bonds

BUCHAREST, July 8 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 999 million lei ($237.53 million) worth of August 2022 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 3.85%, central bank data showed. Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, last sold the paper in June at an average yield of 3.95%. So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 27.2 billion lei and 506.7 million euros on the local market. It also tapped foreign markets in March for 3 billion euros worth of 2026, 2034 and 2049 Eurobonds. Series: ROGRXAE5BEO2 Issue date 10/07/2019 10/06/2019 Auction date 08/07/2019 06/06/2019 Maturity 08/08/2022 08/08/2022 Avg.yield (pct) 3.85 3.95 Avg. accepted price 100.4313 100.1212 Highest accepted yield 3.86 3.97 Tail (highest yield minus 0.01 0.02 average yield) Total bids 1.65 bln lei 1.18 bln lei Allotted 999 mln lei 780 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.7 1.5 ($1 = 4.2058 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)