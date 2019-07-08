Financials
July 8, 2019 / 11:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania sells 999 mln lei of August 2022 bonds

2 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, July 8 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold a more than planned 999 million lei ($237.53 million) worth
of August 2022 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average
accepted yield at 3.85%, central bank data showed. 
    Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, last
sold the paper in June at an average yield of 3.95%.
    So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 27.2 billion lei
and 506.7 million euros on the local market. It also tapped
foreign markets in March for 3 billion euros worth of 2026, 2034
and 2049 Eurobonds.

 Series: ROGRXAE5BEO2                         
 Issue date                  10/07/2019       10/06/2019
 Auction date                08/07/2019       06/06/2019
 Maturity                    08/08/2022       08/08/2022
 Avg.yield (pct)               3.85             3.95
 Avg. accepted price         100.4313         100.1212
 Highest accepted yield        3.86             3.97
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.01             0.02
 average yield)                               
 Total bids                    1.65 bln lei     1.18 bln lei 
 Allotted                    999 mln lei      780 mln lei
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.7              1.5
 ($1 = 4.2058 lei)

 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below