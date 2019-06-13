Romania sells combined 1 bln lei of 2021, 2031 bonds

BUCHAREST, June 13 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a combined 1.013 billion lei ($242.39 million) worth of 2021 and 2031 treasury bonds at two separate tenders on Thursday, central bank data showed. So far this year, Romania has sold about 22 billion lei and 506.7 million euros on the local market. It also tapped foreign markets in March for 3 billion euros worth of 2026, 2034 and 2049 Eurobonds. Series: RO1121DBN032 Issue date 18/06/2019 06/08/2018 Auction date 13/06/2019 02/08/2018 Maturity 11/06/2021 11/06/2021 Avg.yield (pct) 3.64 4.44 Avg. accepted price 104.3331 103.9412 Highest accepted yield 3.68 4.45 Tail (highest yield 0.04 0.01 minus average yield) Total bids 354 mln lei 497 mln lei Allotted 300 mln lei 331 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.2 1.5 Series: RO1631DBN055 Issue date 18/06/2019 27/05/2019 Auction date 13/06/2019 23/05/2019 Maturity 24/09/2031 24/09/2031 Avg.yield (pct) 5.06 5.17 Avg. accepted price 87.3055 86.3647 Highest accepted yield 5.10 5.25 Tail (highest yield minus 0.04 0.08 average yield) Total bids 1,144 mln lei 519.5 mln lei Allotted 713.0 mln lei 329.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.6 1.6 ($1 = 4.1793 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)