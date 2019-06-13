Financials
June 13, 2019 / 12:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania sells combined 1 bln lei of 2021, 2031 bonds

2 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, June 13 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold a combined 1.013 billion lei  ($242.39 million) worth of
2021 and 2031 treasury bonds at two separate tenders on
Thursday, central bank data showed.
    So far this year, Romania has sold about 22 billion lei and
506.7 million euros on the local market. It also tapped foreign
markets in March for 3 billion euros worth of 2026, 2034 and
2049 Eurobonds.

 Series: RO1121DBN032                      
 Issue date                18/06/2019      06/08/2018
 Auction date              13/06/2019      02/08/2018
 Maturity                  11/06/2021      11/06/2021
 Avg.yield (pct)             3.64            4.44
 Avg. accepted price       104.3331        103.9412
 Highest accepted yield      3.68            4.45
 Tail (highest yield         0.04            0.01
 minus average yield)                      
 Total bids                354 mln lei     497 mln lei   
 Allotted                  300 mln lei     331 mln lei   
 Bid-to-cover ratio          1.2             1.5
 
 Series: RO1631DBN055                        
 Issue date                  18/06/2019      27/05/2019
 Auction date                13/06/2019      23/05/2019
 Maturity                    24/09/2031      24/09/2031
 Avg.yield (pct)               5.06            5.17
 Avg. accepted price          87.3055         86.3647
 Highest accepted yield        5.10            5.25
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.04            0.08
 average yield)                              
 Total bids                  1,144 mln lei   519.5 mln lei 
                                             
 Allotted                    713.0 mln lei   329.0 mln lei 
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.6             1.6
     

($1 = 4.1793 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
